Sensitisation workshop at College

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The PG Department of Computer Science of DAV College, in collaboration with Saksham NGO, organised a one-day sensitisation workshop with the objective of bringing people with disabilities into the mainstream. The workshop emphasised the importance of sensitisation and awareness among people with regard to capacity-building. The workshop highlighted how visually impaired people perform their routine activities with efficacy. Deepika Sood, the secretary of Saksham Disability NGO, presided graced the occasion as the chief guest. Principal Rajesh Kumar, Head of the Department Dr Nischay Behl, IT Forum president Ritika Sobti, and event in-charge Leekha Jindal extended a floral welcome to the chief guest. In his address, the principal emphasised the importance of empathy and the socially inclusive development for all. Deepika Sood shed a light on the empowerment of differently abled people with digital technology such as a screen reader software that facilitates speech and writing in different languages. She also introduced students with various indoor and outdoor games for the specially abled people such as ludo, thread in needle, currency reorganisation, reading and writing from computer, football, cricket and so on.

International Pi Day at Apeejay

International Pi Day was celebrated by holding a poster-making competition at Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus. The topic for the poster-making competition was ‘Mathematics for Everyone.’ Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, said Math is present in our lives, from the patterns in nature to the algorithms in technology. The entries were judged by a panel of experts based on their creativity, originality, and ability to convey the message of the competition. Neha and Rahul of BCA IV got the first position and Rishita and Viraj of BCA II bagged the second position.

Graduation Day Celebrated

Kamla Nehru Primary School celebrated Kindergarten’s Graduation Day. Tiny-tots dressed up in nice clothes, delivered a dance performance, which was lauded by the audience. The guest of honour was Pooja Bajaj (Principal, Gems Little Hands). School headmistress Jyoti Bhardwaj welcomed all the parents and complimented the graduates on their achievements. Forty students were graduated. The smart tiny-tots of pre-primary came dressed in graduation robes and caps walking on the stage. The school headmistress blessed all the learners as they continue their education in the main stream of the school.

Students visit Rly Bridge Workshop

Civil engineering students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College visited the Railway Bridge workshop, Jalandhar Cantt, under the Industry Day celebrations. After identifying the gaps in subject of steel design and drawing, this visit was planned and the permission was taken from Dy Chief Engineer (Bridge Workshop). Students were assisted by Milind (SSE) and Adarsh, the officials from workshop, to show working of shops like template and cutting. Students showed interest in various operations involved in fabrication like cutting, sawing, punching, bending, drilling, welding, bolting, finishing, etc. Students also got fascinated by the proto type plate girder and its fabrication. Rajeev Bhatia, Head of the Department, said this visit has given practical exposure to students in understanding the concepts involved in the fabrication of steel structures.