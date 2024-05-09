 Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Applicants wait for their turn for the test at the driving test and licence centre near bus stand in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 8

The automated driving test and online licence centre, located near the bus stand, has been plagued by frequent server breakdowns, leaving the applicants in distress. Many have reported enduring long waits, sometimes returning empty-handed despite hours of waiting and being forced to make repeated visits.

They claimed that while server problems had become a regular affair at the centre, it has worsened since last Thursday. Sukhjit Singh, who has been going to the centre since last Friday, said that it was his fourth visit today because his son’s driving licence application is stalled due to server issues.

He mentioned that he visited the centre twice today. “In the morning, I had to leave empty-handed due to a server malfunction, and then I had to return in the afternoon when I found out the server was operational,” he said, adding that it meant sheer harassment for the public, as they must set aside other important tasks to visit the centre for this matter.

Another applicant, Manisha, shared her experience, stating that she arrived to take the test at 10:30 am and finished all formalities within an hour. “After the test, I was directed to wait in the hall for the photograph. However, I had to endure an additional two-hour wait due to a server issue. Waiting in such hot weather was extremely challenging,” she added.

The applicants informed that though it should take only 30 to 40 minutes to complete the process from getting the token to clicking the photograph, they were forced to sit for more than three hours due to the slow speed of the server.

Furthermore, it came to light that while renewal and applications for new licences were being processed despite server issues, the learner licence applications were stalled due to a severe technical glitch on the website. Despite applicants submitting their requests online, the approval from the Transport Department is pending due to a back-end issue, thus increasing the pendency.

Meanwhile, Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Vishal Goel said that he had already reported the matter to the head office regarding technical glitches and server issues, and it has also been reported to the company concerned for resolution. “We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

2
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

3
Entertainment

27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

4
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

5
Punjab

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

6
Diaspora

'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy

7
India

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

8
Punjab

BJP announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

9
Sports

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...

BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Chitradurga

BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...

Interim bail for Kejri till June 1, can’t sign files

Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files

Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release

‘Enough material’: Court charges Brij Bhushan in sexual abuse case

‘Enough material’: Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual abuse case

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Kharge on turnout data charge

Bid to push biased narrative: EC hits out at Mallikarjun Kharge on turnout data charge


Cities

View All

Cops remain on toes as BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Anil Joshi file nomination papers

Amritsar: Cops remain on toes as BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Anil Joshi file nomination papers

Star campaigners spruce up election campaigning as hi-profile nominations begin in Amritsar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls upon voters to vote in favour of Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Panth, Punjab priority for Virsa Singh Valtoha: Bikram Singh Majithia

DC directs poll machinery to ensure security of candidates

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal