Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 8

The automated driving test and online licence centre, located near the bus stand, has been plagued by frequent server breakdowns, leaving the applicants in distress. Many have reported enduring long waits, sometimes returning empty-handed despite hours of waiting and being forced to make repeated visits.

They claimed that while server problems had become a regular affair at the centre, it has worsened since last Thursday. Sukhjit Singh, who has been going to the centre since last Friday, said that it was his fourth visit today because his son’s driving licence application is stalled due to server issues.

He mentioned that he visited the centre twice today. “In the morning, I had to leave empty-handed due to a server malfunction, and then I had to return in the afternoon when I found out the server was operational,” he said, adding that it meant sheer harassment for the public, as they must set aside other important tasks to visit the centre for this matter.

Another applicant, Manisha, shared her experience, stating that she arrived to take the test at 10:30 am and finished all formalities within an hour. “After the test, I was directed to wait in the hall for the photograph. However, I had to endure an additional two-hour wait due to a server issue. Waiting in such hot weather was extremely challenging,” she added.

The applicants informed that though it should take only 30 to 40 minutes to complete the process from getting the token to clicking the photograph, they were forced to sit for more than three hours due to the slow speed of the server.

Furthermore, it came to light that while renewal and applications for new licences were being processed despite server issues, the learner licence applications were stalled due to a severe technical glitch on the website. Despite applicants submitting their requests online, the approval from the Transport Department is pending due to a back-end issue, thus increasing the pendency.

Meanwhile, Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Vishal Goel said that he had already reported the matter to the head office regarding technical glitches and server issues, and it has also been reported to the company concerned for resolution. “We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon,” he added.

