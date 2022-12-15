Session held on need to look after parents

Hoshiarpur, December 14
An interactive session on the theme, “Saambh lo maape, Rabb milju aape”, was organised at the Panjab University SSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur today.
Avinash Rai Khanna, a former MP, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Madhusudan Sharma, Retd Inspector General, BSF, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Khanna lauded the organisers for initiating this discussion on taking care of parents.
On this occassion, Rajesh Lakda and advocate Vinay Sharma were also felicitated for teaching a valuable lesson to the society by serving their parents. Prof HS Bains, Director, PUSSGRC, thanked the audience for their zealous participation in the event.
