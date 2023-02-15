Session on atomic energy organised at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 14

The Physics Association of PG Department of Physics, DAV College, today organised an interactive session on the topic ‘Career Opportunities in the department of atomic energy under the DBT Star College Scheme.

A lecture was delivered by Dr Tammana SRC Murthy and Dr Yogendra Singh Rajpurohit, Scientific Officers at BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Trombay, Mumbai, India.

Dr Ritu Pal (Prof in-charge, Physics Association) welcomed the resource persons, Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, Head of Department Dr Kunwer Rajeev, faculty members and the students.

The session was jointly conducted by Dr Tammana and Dr Yogendra. Dr. Murthy discussed the importance of nuclear energy and the opportunities to be explored in nuclear energy. He described the vision of Homi J Bhabha regarding the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. He also compared the environmental impact of different technologies (renewable/ non-renewable) for electricity generation and stressed the present need of switching from non-renewable energy to renewable energy for sustainability.

He shared an idea about the nuclear power generations and its benefits over hydel and thermal plants. Then he discussed research and developments activities and its goal at BARC. He enlightened the students about radiation exposure in daily life from different sources such as a natural background, some food items, medical tests such as an X-ray scan, a CT scan and an MRI.

Two scientists interacted with the students and addressed their queries.