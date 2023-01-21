Session on digitalisation in banking sector organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 20

Jalandhar chapter of the Punjabi Chamber of Commerce (PCC) organised a session on ‘Digitalisation in Banking Sector: Road Ahead’ on Friday.

The objective of the discussion was to deliberate how banks were leveraging technology to offer a better customer experience. Punjabi Chamber of Commerce launched its Jalandhar chapter by hosting its first in-person event. Lalit Kakkar, co-chair, PCC, Jalandhar chapter, welcomed all the members.

“Banking aspects have transformed dramatically because of the digital revolution. The current situation involves a significant number of daily financial transactions that are vulnerable to numerous frauds, making transparency essential. This is where blockchain technology comes in handy,”said Aman Bandvi, co-founder, Blockchain Governance Council.

Prabhat Kumar, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, who was the Guest of Honour at the event apprised the gathering of the Central Bank Digital Currency, a pilot project by the RBI. This initiative will limit the physical presence of the customer on bank premises resulting in ease of doing real time transactions. He also stated that the customer would be able to use the service only on the mobile number linked with the bank account.

The session was attended by senior bank officials, representatives from industry, professionals from various domains and academia. Nimrit Gill and Avneet Singh were present from Punjabi Chamber of Commerce’s secretariat.