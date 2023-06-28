 Session on drug abuse : The Tribune India

campus notes

Session on drug abuse

Cricket team of St Soldier Group of Institutions with the Champions Trophy while participating in the first Junior 50 Ball Cricket National Championship 2023. Tribune Photo



Jalandhar: PCM SD College for Women celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Several activities were held under the buddy programme to observe the day. A rally was organised by college students to spread awareness against drug abuse and its adverse effects on the individual, society and the nation at large. About 50 students participated in the rally, holding placards and posters highlighting ill-effects of drug abuse. The purpose of the activity was to generate awareness among students against drug abuse. In addition, students also took pledge to keep society free from the menace of drugs and also took on the task to spread awareness against this social evil in the society. Principal Pooja Prashar encouraged students to keep participating in such activities for the betterment of society.

New college opens

St Soldier Group of Institutions set up a new college at Chabbewal. St. Soldier Institute of Business Management and Technology will offer BBA and BCA courses and pre-registration has started for these courses. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said both BBA and BCA courses are affiliated to IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. Chopra said the students from the vicinity would be able to make a better future by staying near their home.

Demand of health professionals

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions in collaboration with Innocent Hearts Multispeciality Hospital is providing multiple courses in the field of healthcare and nutrition. Dr. Shailesh Tripathi, Group Director, said as healthcare concerns have become prime focus in recent years. “We have signed number of MoUs with hospitals and renowned laboratories to make students a ready healthcare professional,” said the director.

Competitive Exams Coaching

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya would be providing coaching for banking SSC and other competitive exams from the first week of July in collaboration with TIME Institute, Jalandhar. Principal Ajay Sareen said the demo class for the same would be conducted on June 30 at 10 am on the college premises. The principal said interested students could contact Binoo Gupta or Dr Gagandeep for more information.

SAFETY WEEK

Eklavya School students show posters made by them.

Eklavya School, Jalandhar observed safety week to raise awareness among students. A safety drill was also organised done. Science Teacher Bharti Kalia discussed about the precautions required to be taken in case of earthquake. The primary aim of the week was to create awareness and promote safety in schools, in playground, science lab, and stairs etc. Science Educators Gaurav Mehandiratta and Jasleen Kaur also discussed about fire extinguisher and its importance and how to use in case of emergency. Pre-Primary students were shown how to cross the road on the zebra crossing and how to follow traffic lights.

Seminar organised

A seminar was organised by the Cosmetology Department of DIPS College (Co-Educational), Dhilwan, for students making their career in the field of beauty. In the seminar, students participating in graduation and post-graduation cosmetology courses were given tips to become better hairstylist. Coordinator Harpreet Kaur said hair styling, grooming should be taken care of along with trendy cosmetics. Grooming is very important along with good communication skills, she said.

