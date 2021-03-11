Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Understanding the most common grammar mistakes can help anyone improve their writings and speaking skills. Keeping this in mind, CT Public School held a meaningful session on grammatical errors and solutions. For this, the keynote speaker Anukiran Khanna, Founder of St Claire’s Institute and Enn Library, shared multiple useful tips with the students. She covered the aspects related to correct structure of sentences, formation of questions, usage of adjectives and understanding and usage of various forms of verb etc. The session ended on a positive note as the students very well understood the importance of English grammar in their lives. CT Group Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh, Principal Daljeet Rana and Vice-Principal Sukhdeep Kaur were elated by her presence and thanked her for this meaningful session.

Watercolor workshop

A watercolor workshop was organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. Dr Sudhamini Sood from Kamla Nehru College, Phagwara, was the resource person for the same. She gave various tips to the students on watercolor landscape and apprised them of various intricacies of the watercolor painting. All the students ardently learned various techniques. Principal Dr Navjot welcomed and thanked the guest for the valuable demo given by her. She also appreciated the efforts undertaken by Dr Rupali Razdan, Head and Sarabjit Kaur, Assistant Professor Department of Fine Arts.

Blue Day observed

Blue represents both the sky and the sea, and is associated with open spaces, freedom, intuition, imagination, expansiveness, inspiration, and sensitivity. Blue also represents meanings of depth, trust, loyalty, sincerity, wisdom, confidence, stability, faith, heaven, and intelligence. Rhyme related to “blue” was recited in the assembly. Children were taken to a room where things of blue colour were displayed. Children did art& craft activities related to blue colour. Children also did the race “pick the blue object and run”. Principal Komal Arora said we should understand the value and importance of every colour because colours make our life colourful. The administrator Dimple Malhotra appreciated the students for their work.

Students shine bright in Olympiads

Students of Police DAV Public School won umpteen accolades in competitions like National Science Talent Search Examination, Unified International Mathematics Olympiad and Unified International English Olympiad for the session 2021-22. Madhav of class VII bagged three gold medals and appreciation certificates. Ahijay Khehra of class tenth won two gold medals and appreciation certificates in NSTSE and UIMO. Gurnoor of class IX, Khushi Aggarwal of class VIII, Garima of Class V and Shiva of Class IV and Divyanshu of Class III won gold medals and appreciation certificates in NSTSE. Divit Gupta of Class fifth, Divjot of Class fourth, Hitansh Anand of Class second received gold medals and appreciation certificates in UIMO. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij felicitated the students on their achievement.

Webinar on climate crisis

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an international webinar to spread awareness about environmental protection and acknowledge the global climate crisis. The webinar was organised by the PG Department of Botany. Dr Gagandeep Jain, Programme Coordinator Horticulture Sciences, Franklin Institute of Agritechnology, Pukekohe, Auckland (New Zealand), was the resource person for the webinar. He opened his lecture with the introduction of evolution of agricultural practices and explained about the plant diseases and exponentially increased consumption of chemicals and fertilizers throughout the world, causing serious environmental problems. Further, he discussed about the solutions to problems like hydroponics, vertical gardens, green house practices and how students can contribute to these practices.

Students get jobs

Nearly 46 students of various streams of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya got placed in the Knowledge Academy through placement drive. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen told that it is a Multinational Company with headquarters at UK. She also congratulated the Placement Officer of the college Jagjit Bhatia. He told that placement cell of the college works for the placement of the college. The cell organised placement drives time to time, so that the students can be placed well. On this occasion, Shefali Kashyap was also present.

Vanijya Mela organised

The PG Department of Commerce and Management of PCM SD College for Women organised ‘Vanijya Mela’ – an outreach initiative with regard to e-filing of return, type of return, deduction available, investment awareness to save tax, investment in mutual funds – open-ended and close-ended schemes, Equity Linked Schemes, Draft Funds, Balanced Advantage Funds and other hybrid schemes. Alka Sharma, Head of PG Department of Commerce, explained that keeping in mind the social responsibility of the institution towards the society, this programme has been initiated. The objective of the programme is the academic achieving out to the common man and providing solutions the faculty aims at translating the complex academic jargon into simple semantics for the ordinary citizens. Priya Mahajan Assistant Professor in Commerce, gave guidance with regard to online filing of income tax return, ITR forms to be filled, online tax payment and how to log in on the income tax portal. Palak Alang, Assistant Prof in Commerce, gave details about funds and investment awareness especially about Mutual Funds and their Schemes and Systematic Investment Plan (SVP).

Seminar on Free Legal Aid

A seminar was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College to make them aware about their legal rights and free legal aid under Alternative Dispute Redressal System. This seminar was organised by Grievances Redressal Cell, NSS Unit, Legal Aid Club and Social Sensitisation Cell in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority. Chief Guest Sonal Nanda, advocate at district courts, was welcomed by Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra and conveners of organising units. Principal Dr Samra in his address advised the students to be updated about their legal rights and duties as well. He also appreciated the efforts of organizers to plan such fruitful seminar. Advocate Sonal Nanda in her address explained the concept of legal aid, eligibility of beneficiaries, and also informed the procedure of availing free aid. Nanda urged the students to take the benefit of the free legal aid and make others aware about free legal aid. Later, Dr SS Bains informed the functioning of LKC Legal Aid Club. Dr Manmeet Sodhi conducted the stage and presented the vote of thanks.

Workshop on Mental Stability

The Faculty of Liberal Arts at GNA University organised a practical-based workshop on ‘Effects of Psychoneurobics on the Mental Stability’ at GNA University. The resource person for the session was Dr Mahesh Dogra, renowned founder of Divine Wellness. The main objective of the workshop was to infuse the knowledge and motivation regarding the various nuances and techniques of creating mental stability despite the busy humdrum routine. It commenced with the welcoming of the resource person by Sukhmani Kaur, Master of ceremony. Dr Mahesh Dogra covered different psychoneurobics techniques and exercises in reducing the mental stress and developing basic techniques of creating mental stability. Students were enthusiastic about gearing themselves up in developing the necessary skills of balancing their seven energy chakras and asked many questions from the resource person. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Pro-Chancellor, GNA University, expressed, “I appreciate the endeavours of the department for organising such trending and valuable workshop for the budding youth.”

Workshop on wine tasting

The School of Hospitality and Tourism Management of Innocent Hearts Group organised a workshop on Wine Tasting. The purpose was to acquaint the students with the art of tasting different kinds of wines. The session was taken up by Assistant Prof Bunny B Attwaal. Prof. Bunny initiated the session with various factors associated with wine such as its production process, colour, texture, smell, taste and content. He enlightened the students on the professional etiquette of wine serving and methods to test the quality of the wine. Along with it, the health benefits of wine were also discussed with pupils. The session was very interactive and knowledgeable for students. Dr Shailesh Tripathi (Group Director) appreciated the efforts of faculty members for organising such a wonderful session for students and stated that wine tasting is one of the good career options in the hospitality industry.

Inter-House Hindi Poem Recitation

Under the guidance of the school management and Principal Neeru Nayyar, Shiv Jyoti Public School organised an Inter-House Hindi Poem Recitation Competition for classes 3rd to 5th.There were total 55 participants shortlisted for competition. The participants put forth their enthralling performance. Participants were shortlisted and the final judgement was made by Meenakshi Angrish, Suman Bala and Palvinder Kaur. In Class III, Vachi Jainbagged first position, Pranjal Sharma and Parth Tandon got second position, Gauranshi Sharma and Allya stood third. In Class 4, Aaradhya Sharma and Saanvi Dogra bagged first position, Pihu Taneja and Simranpreet Kaur got second position, Aradhya Narang and Divjot Kaur stood third. In Class V, Nikunj and Paavni bagged first position, Simarpreet Kaur and Sushant got second position, Ditti and Gurjot Singh stood third. Overall activity was conducted by the activity coordinator Veenu Aggarwal.

Colour week organised

Colour week (Rango ki duniya) was organised in Eklavya School. Pre-primary students participated in this colourful event. “Red” colour symbolises enthusiasm, life and vitality. The tiny tots looked stunning in their red outfits. Special assembly was conducted with emphasis on significance of red colour. The young one recites rhymes related to red. To raise the awareness of red colour students brought red coloured fruits like apple, pomegranates and strawberry etc. Students decorated their class with red balloons and red steamers. Students of the nursery and LKG did colouring in an Apple, students of UKG did thumb printing in strawberry. Students played bowling games, students of nursery did pencil dipping activity, students of LKG did cotton swab activity, students of UKG did palm printing activity. They brought food and yellow balloon and also played game tip otip tap touch the yellow colour. Classes were decorated with yellow balloons.

Safety and Health at Work

The NSS Committee and Women Grievance Cell of School of Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a poster making and slogan writing on theme- “Nurture Young Minds- Develop a Safety Culture” to commensurate the celebrations of World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The above events were conducted to inculcate among students the awareness regarding prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. Prof Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Dr Ritu Rana and ManjotKaur were the coordinators of the event. Students of different classes participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director Academic Affairs) and Dr SK Sood (Director, LKCTC) appreciated the efforts of Department of Management in organising such events. Dr Inderpal Singh (HoD, Management), highlighted that such events will surely help in creating awareness and commitment to working safely among the students. In poster making Akanksha, Manpreet Kaur, Nitin and Grisha won prizes. In slogan writing, Tarun, Anu, Priyanka and Deepika got the prizes.

Annual prize distribution function

Hoshairpur: The annual function of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Railway Mandi, was held under the guidance of Principal Lalita Arora in which about 235 participants exhibited their talent. Vibha Sharma, wife of Cabinet Minister Brahmshankar Jimpa, and Sanjeev Narula, Managing Director, Vardhman Yarns and Threads were the chief guests. The guests of honour were Gursharn Singh, DEO (secondary education) and Tarun Chawla, Managing Director, Finance and Admin Vardhman Yarns and Threads. The newly renovated modern physics, chemistry and biology labs were inaugurated during the event. Gatka by Jasleen Saini and the beats of dhol by Ritika Saini mesmerised the audience. Students also presented Kathak, Haryanavi dance, hip-hop and western dance. Vibha Sharma was glad to see the campus, cleanliness, academic and co curricular results of school. /OC