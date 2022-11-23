Session on leadership at GNA varsity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: GNA Business School at GNA University organised an interactive session on ‘The ongoing journey of a visionary’ to inculcate the leadership skills in students of business school. The guest for the day was Vivek Atray (former IAS officer, motivational speaker, author, mentor, advisor, columnist and visiting professor). Students learned how to communicate effectively using written and spoken word, to develop relationships, manage conflicts.

Cricket Tournament at sd public

SD Trophy U-19 Inter School Cricket Tournament was held in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala Road. Various teams of SD institutions participated in it. The closing ceremony was presided over by Naresh Budhia. The final match was enjoyed by everyone. S D Trophy was bagged by DSSD Senior Secondary School, Sodal Road. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the winning team.

Workshop at Lyallpur Khalsa

The school of management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a one-day workshop on ‘Career Opportunities in the Securities Market’. Sanjeev Bajaj, general manager, National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) was the resource person. He threw light upon regulatory bodies in India and the working of the Securities Market in our country.

Freshers’ Party at Innocent Hearts

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised a freshers’ Party ‘Parichay-2022’ to welcome new students of 2022 in campus. The students performed group dance, solo singing and solo dance.

MAGIC SHOW at sanskriti KMV

Sanskriti KMV School added to the warmth of descending November for its Foundation Group Classes Nursery to III, by staging a super exciting magic show. Young learners enjoyed every minute of the event. Packed with amazement, they glued their eyes on the surprising tricks of the magician. Towards the end magician involved the group of students to perform simple tricks, answering their questioning eyes that it is all a skillful art.

Lecture on Photography organised

A guest lecture on photography was organised at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at GNDU, Regional Campus. On this occasion, renowned photographer Janmeja Singh Johal was the guest of honour. He was accompanied by Parmeshwar Singh, a journalist and a YouTuber. Johal talked about various aspects and techniques of taking a photograph. He said that now photography has become much easier with modern digital tools.

Prize distribution at ST Soldier school

The 5th annual prize distribution function was organised at St Soldier Divine Public School, Khambra. In order to make this event successful, a lot of preparations were made by students and teachers. The students in various fields such as sports, education and cultural activities were honored in the function. Vice chairperson of St Soldier Group Sangeeta Chopra was the Chief Guest and G P Singh, Principal Government Senior Secondary School, Khambra.

Punjabi poetry competition held

The Post Graduate Punjabi Department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised Punjabi poetry competition as per the directions of Bhasha Vibhag Punjab and Higher Education Department. The students presented their views on Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat through their poems.

Tree Plantation Drive held

Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, organised a tree plantation drive at Nussi, Sarmastpur, Karari and Kishangarh villages. A total of 800 saplings were distributed and planted in all the four villages.