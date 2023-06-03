Seven booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked seven persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer Govindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Manohar Singh, his sons Robin Singh, Harmesh Singh and Surjit Singh, Bittu and Bindar, all residents of Mand Indar Pur village in Kapurthala and Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Ferozepur. Kirpal Singh, a resident of Dare Wal village, complained to the police that the accused barged into his house on May 30 and assaulted him and his family. The IO said a case under Section 323, 324, 452, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. OC

PO arrested for motor theft

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on the charge of stealing parts of a farmer’s motor. Investigating Officer (IO) Janak Raj said the accused had been identified as Sandip Singh alias Sonu, son of Gurdev Singh, a resident of Rai Pur Arain village. Bakhshish Singh, a resident of Chhohle village, complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice stole parts from his motor. The IO said a case under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered against the accused and his accomplice Amarjit Singh alias Laadi, son of Surjit Singh, a resident of Rai Pur village. 10 kg of wire and two motorcycles without registration numbers were recovered from the arrested accused who has been declared a PO by a court in a case of theft in 2021.

Jalandhar: On the directions of the Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a flag march was organised under the supervision of ADCP City-2 Aditya in Jalandhar on Friday. In the wake of Ghalughara Diwas, the security has been heightened across the district. Photo: Malkiat Singh