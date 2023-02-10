Seven caught betting, cash recovered

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 9

The Model Town Police have recovered cash of Rs 6,000 after nabbing seven accused involved in betting.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar of Khanpuri Gate, Ankur Tulsi of Nai Abadi, Dalip Kumar and Om Shankar, residents of Kirti Nagar, Rajinder Kumar Rajan of Mustapur, Jaswinderpal of Hariana, and Tek Chand, a resident of model town.