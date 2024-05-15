Several trains to remain cancelled

Phagwara, May 14
The Railways have cancelled several trains plying between Amritsar-Ambala or Jammu-Ambala rail section till May 16 due to the farmers’ “Rail Roko” agitation.
Phagwara Station Superintendent Davinder Singh said as per the instructions, Jalandhar-Delhi Express, Amritsar-Hisar Express, Amritsar-New Delhi Express, New Delhi-Pathankot, Amritsar-Haridwar Janshatabadi Express, Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express, Amritsar-Nangal Dam, Kalka-Katra train, Jalandhar-Ambala, Amritsar-New Delhi Shane-Punjab Express, Amritsar-New Delhi Superfast Express, Jammu-Delhi Jammu Mail, Ludhiana-Amritsar Passenger train, will remain cancelled till May 16.
