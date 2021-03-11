Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

In view of the high footfall of applicants, all sewa kendras will continue to operate seven days a week in Nawanshahr till the next orders. The decision has been taken for the convenience of the public. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 6

In view of the high footfall of applicants, all sewa kendras will continue to operate seven days a week in Nawanshahr till the next orders. The decision has been taken for the convenience of the public.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said from Monday to Friday, sewa kendras would work from 8 am to 6 pm. Staff would work according to rosters prepared. Duty roster 1 staff would work from 8 am to 4 am and their lunch timings would be 12 pm to 12.30 pm. Duty roster 2 staff would work from 10 am to 6 pm and their lunch timings would be 2 pm to 2.30 pm.

The DC said 100 per cent counters would remain open for the public from 10 am to 4 pm and 50 per cent counters would open in between 8 am and 10 am and 4 pm and 6 pm.

On Saturday and Sunday, kendras would work from 8 am to 4 pm. Staff coming under duty roster 1 would work from 8 am to 4 am and their lunch timings would be 12 pm to 12.30 pm. Fifty per cent counters would open during these timings.

