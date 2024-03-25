Sewage flows into factories in Focal Point Extension area, owners, workers harried lot

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 24

Factory owners and workers in the city are being forced to put up with unhygienic and insanitary conditions because of sewage that is entering their premises in the Focal Point Extension area.

According to those affected by the problem, the issue has been troubling them since last month and there has been no solution in place till now.

Narinder Singh Sagoo, an industrialist, said that around 100 units in the area had dirty sewerage water inside the premises. As per the information, Focal Point Extension has around 400 factories.

“We had met the MC Commissioner in this regard and a meeting was called. Some people had started the work, but the matter has not been resolved yet,” he added. It was becoming a painstaking task for them to work and strike business deals in such conditions.

Videos were also shared by the industrialists to explain the gravity of the situation. With a number of people complaining about the poor sewerage conditions that is only increasing by the day, it seems to have become a perennial problem.

Recently, residents getting contaminated water supply visited the Municipal Corporation office. They met the officials and held a protest there.

They claimed that they were not getting clean drinking water in their areas. One of the complainants said there was no water supply for the past three days as the pipeline had been damaged.

Jalandhar Tribune had recently highlighted that the MC cell is getting several complaints regarding poor sewerage and contaminated water supply.

Residents of Shiv Nagar also visited the MC office a few days ago and complained that they were getting contaminated water. As a result, several people were falling sick.

Notably, there is a huge pendency of complaints with the Municipal Corporation. It received over 300 complaints regarding poor sewerage and contaminated water supply till February 26.

While residents were waiting for a solution to their sewerage woes, ‘Aap Di Sarkar, Aap De Dwar’ camps had given some hope to them. The affected residents had also been coming to the camps in large numbers and sharing their ordeal. However, nothing has been done to resolve the problem.

