SGPC chief Dhami blames CM Mann

Jalandhar, November 26
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami visited Sultanpur Lodhi today. While talking to mediapersons, he blamed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the unfortunate incident at Gurdwara Akal Takht Bunga two days ago.
“It happened for the first time that the police entered the gurdwara wearing shoes and fired gunshots,” he said.
Dhami said the government could not justify this act of theirs. A five-member committee had been formed. It would check every fact and act accordingly.
When asked about the SIT formed by the police, he said: “The police will do their job and we will do ours. Entering the gurdwara premises wearing shoes is not acceptable”.
Notably, an SIT has been formed under SSP Kapurthala Vatsala Gupta to probe the incident.
