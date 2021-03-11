Shahkot cops book man for holding two passports

Our Correspondent

Shahkot, May 16

The Shahkot police have booked a Bajwa Kalan village resident on the charge of holding two passports.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hardeep Singh Maan said the accused had been identified as Sadhu Singh, a resident of Bajwa Kalan village. Sharanjit Kaur, wife of Sadhu, complained to the Punjab Home Secretary that she got married with Sadhu in 1995 and they have three children. She said in her complaint that Sadhu procured a second passport on the name of Sarabjit Singh in 2002 and went to the UK and returned in 2014.

Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) forwarded this complaint to the Shahkot DSP for further investigation.

The DSP concluded in his inquiry report that Sharanjit Kaur went to England in 2014 and found Sadhu staying with another woman.

The DSP said in 2014 Sadhu came to Bajwa Kalan village and started harassing Sharanjit Kaur and tried to throw her out from the house and a case was registered against him at the Shahkot police station on the charge of assault and outraging modesty of a woman.

The inquiry report said Sadhu was holding two passports and confessed the fact during the investigation. The SSP approved the DSP’s report and ordered the registration of a case against Sadhu.

The SHO said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) 468, 469 and 471 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.