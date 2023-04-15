Shahkot farmers a worried lot

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 14

Farmer Gurprit Singh from Malsian village in Shahkot sowed wheat on 21 acres, of which 18 acres are on contract. Although he has still not started harvesting the crop, he can see 60 per cent of the crop damaged. “All of it got completely flattened,” he said. “Bahut nuksan hoya hai. Is vaari lagda si ki jhaad vadiya aayega pr Mausam ne sara kharaab karta (There is a huge loss this time. We had expected good produce, but weather conditions ruined everything),” a distressed Singh shared.

As per the information, 15,000 hectares of wheat was sown this time in as many as 92 villages of Shahkot, of which nearly than 20 per cent crop got completely flattened and thus a huge damage is expected. Around 35 per cent partial flattening is recorded in the Shahkot area.

Officials informed that shrunken grains were noticed in the areas where the crop got completely flattened. The situation can be examined from the fact that against the target of procurement of 5,32,000 MT crop, negligible amount has arrived in the mandis yet.

In Nawanshahr, the crop damage has been observed in Balachaur and Aur blocks. As per the official record, Nawanshahr mandis recorded 3,500 metric tons of wheat arrival by Friday evening, of which 3,408 metric tonnes have been purchased.

Girdawari almost done in Nawanshahr