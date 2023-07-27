Shahkot man held on rape charge

Phagwara, July 26
The Shahkot police have arrested a man on the charge of raping a minor girl, cheating and criminal conspiracy. Station House Officer (SHO) Amanpreet Kaur said the accused has been identified as Amninder Singh, a resident of Bhadma village.
The victim has claimed in her complaint to the police that Amninder had established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. He reportedly got her pregnant.
The victim has alleged in her complaint that Amninder and his two accomplices — Salim of Bhadma village and Pawan of Sanda — had the baby aborted. The SHO said raids to nab Amninder’s accomplices are under way.
