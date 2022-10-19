Shahkot villager booked for rape

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on the charge of raping a girl. Investigating Officer Amandeep Kaur said the accused has been identified as Gurikbal Singh, a resident of Kania Khurd village. The victim complained to the police that the accused repeatedly raped her on the promise of marrying her and threatened to kill her and her mother if they do not break her engagement with him. The IO said a case under section 376 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and raids were on to nab him. oc

2 Travel agents accused of fraud

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.74 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad. SHO Hardev Preet Singh said the accused have been identified as Sahib Singh, a resident of Jandiala village, and Harpal Singh, a resident of Batala in Gurdaspur. Baljindar Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sagarpur village, complained to the police that she paid Rs 1.74 lakh to the accused for facilitating her son’s migration abroad. However, he was neither sent abroad nor returned the money. The SHO said a case under the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act 2014 has been registered against the accused. oc

two booked for Rash driving

Nakodar: The Nakodar police have booked two unidentified motorcyclists on the charge of rash driving. Parshotam Lal, a resident of Bal Hukami village, complained to the police that the accused were riding a bike on the wrong side and hit and injured him. A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 34 of IPC has been registered against unidentified accused.