Sham Chaurasi ARO inspects Mandialan naka

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 9

Municipal Corporation Commissioner-cum-Assistant Returning Officer Sham Chaurasi Amandeep Kaur inspected the Mandialan naka on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road here today.

She was accompanied by static surveillance team deployed in the Sham Chaurasi Assembly constituency in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She instructed the team nodal officer to inform higher officials in writing about any seizure of cash or liquor during checking at the naka so that action could be taken as per rules. Election in-charge Harpreet Singh, junior assistant Lakhveer Singh and clerk Bikramjeet Singh were also present on the occasion.

