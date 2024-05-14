 Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
  Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Divya of Phillaur school scores perfect 100% in Class X

Divya of Phillaur school scores perfect 100% in Class X

Shambhavi Utkarsh Lad



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 13

Shambhavi Utkarsh Lad of Army Public School bagged the first position in the district in the CBSE Class XII examinations, the results of which were declared this morning. She scored 99.2 per cent marks in humanities stream.

Anup Verma of the same school stood second in the district by securing 98.4 per cent marks in humanities stream, while Aryan Suri of Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, bagged third spot in the district by securing 98.2 per cent marks in medical stream.

Shambhavi attributed her success to spending most of her time in the library and maintaining consistency throughout the year. Expressing her future aspirations, she revealed her desire to study psychology and pursue a career in the field.

Anup Verma, meanwhile, attributed his success to following a target-based timetable rather than strict schedule. He set deadlines for himself, ensuring timely completion of chapters while keeping his concepts clear and avoiding study burdens.

Anup expressed gratitude to his teachers and parents for their guidance. He disclosed his passion for sports, particularly cricket, and his intention to pursue it professionally.

Aryan Suri said apart from hard work, following a timetable and focusing on studies had been his key mantras. He said he now aspires to become a successful doctor.

Meanwhile in CBSE Class X examinations, Divya Ahuja of DAV Centenary Public School, Phillaur, has made the state as well as district proud by scoring a perfect 100 per cent. She secured cent per cent marks in English, mathematics, science, Punjabi and IT. She scored near perfect 96 marks in social studies.

Divya, daughter of businessman Gulshan Kumar Ahuja, said she has opted non-medical stream in Class XI, and aims to join the Indian Air Force in future. Sharing her study schedule, she said studying well and in an organised manner were her first approach to secure well. The CBSE recently issued a notice detailing the criteria for calculating percentages in Class X and XII board examinations. In accordance with the examination bylaws, the notice underscores that no overall division, distinction or aggregate will be granted. Additionally, if a candidate has taken more than five subjects, the responsibility to determine the best five subjects rests with the admitting institution or employer.

As per best of five subject rule, the second highest score in the district in Class X was shared by three students - Soumil Goindi and Jayant Grover of Swami Sant Dass Public School and Tamanna Garg of La Blossoms School. The trio secured 99.6% marks each. The third highest score (99.4%) was secured by Neelesh Dutta of Innocent Hearts School.

Rachit shines in non-medical

Rachit shines

Rachit Aggarwal, a student of Sanskriti KMV School, who brought laurels to the city by bagging All-India Rank 25 in JEE-Mains entrance exam recently, topped the district in non-medical stream by securing 97.8 per cent marks in the CBSE Class XII results.

Shambhavi Utkarsh Lad
Marks 99.2%
Stream: Humanities
Aim: Pursue a career in psychology
Success Mantra: Spending most of the time in library, maintaining consistency

Anup Verma

Anup Verma

Marks 98.4%
Stream: Humanities
Aim: Make a career in cricket
Success Mantra: Target-based timetable

Aryan Suri

Aryan Suri

Marks 98.2%
Stream: Medical
Aim: To become a doctor
Success Mantra: Following timetable, focusing on studies

