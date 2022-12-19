Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 18

While the rehabilitation of the people hit by the demolition in Latifpura is the key worry on the minds of most people, a Jalandhar-based NGO has set up sheds to give shelter to animals displaced at Latifpura. Animal Protection Foundation has built two sheds for cows and a shelter for a stray dog that lived on food provided by local residents, who themselves find displaced now.

While members of the Animal Protection Foundation (APF) were moved by media reports of the area, the reports that many of the animals were dairy farm animals which now found themselves without a roof, prompted APF members to do something about it.

An NGO member takes care of a cow at Latifpura. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

With a majority of the households having milch and dairy cattle in Latifpura, APF decided to rehabilitate 30 to 40 cattle hence displaced. Currently about 20 to 25 animals are being kept in twin sheds at the Latifpura site by APF. A little makeshift kennel has also been built for a dog and her pups. While a shed built on 20 marla land houses homeless cows, another smaller shed is for pregnant cows. NGO members said the material used in sheds was almost similar to that used in the tents set up by Khalsa Aid in the area.

Yuvi Singh from the Animal Protection Foundation said, “I saw reports of a cow that had been hurt after a wall fell on it and was unable to get up. An elderly person began tending to her. We just headed out to survey the area and when we found the number of animals rendered homeless, we decided to build sheds from that day on. The injured cow had been shifted to a gaushala by the time we came. Currently, we have two sheds. One of them has 20 to 25 cows and the other is housing a pregnant cow, which needs to be housed alone as it doesn’t like

sharing space with other animals in this period. A local dog which is almost tame and was being fed by residents of Latifpura but didn’t have anywhere to go after he and others were displaced has also got a separate kennel. It lives there with its six puppies.”

While the area had more animals when APF came in, Yuvi said many animals have also been shifted by residents.

Yuvi Singh added, “We have many other strays that also keep coming in. However, many animals are being sifted by residents. Residents also say the two BHK flat accommodation won’t be enough for them.”

NGO comes to aid of cattle, dog

