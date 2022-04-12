Sheikhupura residents write to CM, seek action against coloniser

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

Residents of Sheikhupura in Kapurthala have written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding action against the coloniser who at the time of selling them plots in the colony had claimed that the colony would have all the amenities provided by the municipal corporation.

The residents have demanded that they should get all the amenities claimed by the coloniser. They alleged the colony, which was established 15 years ago, is yet to have a proper sewerage facility.

The residents said when they requested the civic body to fix the problem, they got the shocking reply that the colony, where around 250 residents live, was unauthorised.

Nishant Kumar, a resident of the colony, said: “The colony was established 15 years ago and the plots were sold on false claims that the colony would have a sewerage system and street lights and other amenities would also be provided by the MC.

“The present condition is that due to lack of a proper drainage system, water accumulates in the streets and enters our houses. We have met the MC officials many times in this regard and got the answer that our colony is unauthorised and the coloniser had not deposited the requisite fees for the colony to the municipal corporation as a result of which major facilities cannot be provided to the colony.”

Capt Joginder Singh, another resident, said, “There are various other colonies like Grover Colony, Narottam Vihar, Bab Deep Singh Nagar, Defence Colony, Dashmesh Colony, etc, which, despite being unauthorised, were getting amenities like sewerage, water, street lights and roads by the MC. If these colonies can get facilities, why cannot Shekhupura get these?”

Jeet Kaur, another resident, added, “We demand strict action against the coloniser for not paying the requisite fee. Indeed the coloniser has cheated the government. But residents should not pay for his mistakes. We appeal to the MC to look into the corruption committed by him and at the same time, the residents who bought houses from their own savings should not be abandoned.

“With water entering houses again and again, there is a threat of an outbreak of diseases in the area. Lack of street lights also lead to a rise in incidents of theft, snatching, etc. The colony should get the MC’s support while the coloniser should be taken to task.”

Brij Mohan, Executive Officer, Municipal Corporation, Kapurthala, said, “I will have to verify the area to look into the complaint of the residents. We will look into the matter.”