Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 13

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kapurthala, in its order dated May 11, 2022, ordered to send the wife of Ravi Gill and her children to Gandhi Vanita Ashram, Jalandhar, in the wake of life threats being faced by her. Ravi Gill was murdered by a gang of persons at the Kapurthala city police station when he was raising a voice against forced prostitution allegedly being imposed on his wife.

The order has been issued in a petition filed in court on March 22, 2022, seeking protection for the family of Ravi Gill.

The order noted, “She further stated that she is facing life threats from all the accused mentioned in both the above-said FIRs. She further stated that currently, she is residing (at home address) along with her two minor children (one male child of 7 months and one male child of 3-year-old). She has placed on record copy of said FIR bearing No. 84 dated 14.04.2022 as Mark A.”

The order issued on May 11 finally states, “In these set of circumstances, the applicant, along with her two minor sons is ordered to be sent to Gandhi Vanita Ashram, Jalandhar till further orders. This application stands disposed of, accordingly. Intimation in this regard be sent to quarter concerned, forthwith.”

The deceased was survived by his wife and two children. Ravi Gill was seeking justice in a case accusing several people of driving his wife into prostitution.

An FIR was registered under Sections 302, 307-B, 120 and 34 of the IPC. Those named in the FIR include Ranjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Soma, Manpreet, Raman, Narinder Singh Mansoo MC, Jassa, Jatinder Shera, Sukkha and Manoj Nahar. Of these, four people — Manjit Kaur, Ranjit Kaur (alias Renu), Jatinder Shera and Sukha had been arrested.

Ravi’s wife had been seeking the arrest of the remaining persons. She had also announced that she would hold her husband’s bhog outside the police station where her husband died. But disallowed to do so, she finally held the bhog at her own residence.