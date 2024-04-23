Shiromani Akali Dal picks new face, again

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 22

Following its trend for the past three decades, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has once again chosen not to repeat its candidate from Jalandhar.

The party has won only once from Jalandhar in 1996 when Darbara Singh became MP from here. Ever since, the party has always chosen to project a new face, but not got success. Even when the party remained in alliance with the BJP, it could never regain from here.

In its solo contest this time, the party has picked former Congress MP MS Kaypee today. In the 2023 LS bypoll here, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, Banga MLA, was the candidate. In 2019, Charanjit Atwal, who is now with the BJP, was its candidate here. Party’s 2014 candidate Pawan Tinu has also left party and is AAP nominee now. Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, who was the 2009 candidate, is now Faridkot BJP candidate.

In 2004, Naresh Gujral, son of former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, was a strong candidate of the party. He was trounced by Congress leader Rana Gurjeet Singh.

In 1999, the party had fielded Prabhjot Kaur. In 1998, the party had taken a tactical decision not to field any candidate against Janta Dal candidate IK Gujral.

Demand accountability from parties: CPI

Jalandhar: In a press conference held here on Monday, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) New Democracy leaders Darshan Singh Khattkar, Ajmer Singh and Tarsem Peter emphasised the need to oppose the BJP’s election campaign and scrutinise the promises and performance of all contesting parties. The leaders contend that the BJP-RSS government was aggressively centralising power and eroding federal rights, aiming to establish a fascist regime. The leaders condemned targeting of minorities, suppression of women and violence against protesting tribals. They also raised concerns about the BJP’s attempts to manipulate opposition parties, amend the constitution and distort historical facts. They urged voters to demand accountability from all parties and confront the exploitative and deteriorating system.

