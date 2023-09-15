Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Hindi Diwas was celebrated in Shiv Jyoti Public School. Students and staff participated in the event. The students were made aware about this day through a video presentation prepared under the supervision of house masters of Samridhi House Suman Bala and Meenakshi Sharma. A teacher talk was delivered by Palvinder Kaur in the morning assembly in which she threw light on the importance of Hindi Diwas. Various activities were also organised. From Class I to V, Hindi calligraphy competition was organised. Principal Parveen Saili apprised the students about this day

Hindi Protsahan Saptah

Shobhna Aggarwal of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Kirandeep Kaur of Hindu Kanya Collegiate School, Kapurthala, and Guru Nanak College of Education for Women, Kapurthala, emerged as winners of the poetical recitation and quiz competitions. The competitions were organised by the postgraduate department of Hindi on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Hindi Protsahan Saptah held at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala. The event highlighted the everlasting importance of nation’’’’s most widely spoken language, Hindi. Simar Sadosh, an eminent Hindi poet and litterateur, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Ravi Dara, Assistant Director Youth Services, Kapurthala, chaired the event as the guest of honour. Musical performances like invocation of god, doha recitation and choreography created an enchanting ambience for everyone. Dr Kulwinder Kaur, head, Hindi department, welcomed the guests and enlightened the audience about a week-long inter-class activities conducted encompassing signature campaign, caption writing contest, competitions based on vocabulary, comprehension, picture-based creative writing and essay writing. She also coordinated the second competition i.e. quiz effectively. Principal Archna Garg paid her gratitude to the guests and judges.

PCM SD College for Women

Hindi Sahiyta Dhara of the department of Hindi, PCM SD College for Women, hosted a mesmerising poetical recitation event on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. The campus came alive with the melodious recitation of Hindi poems by about 60 students of BA and BA BEd. The event showcased the rich tapestry of Hindi literature through the heartfelt renditions of classic and contemporary poems. Participants, brimming with passion, took to the stage to recite verses that encapsulated the beauty and diversity of Hindi poetry. Principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their avid participation. They also praised the efforts of the departments of Hindi and BA BEd for encouraging the students to participate in such literary events.

Police DAV Public School

A spiritual session was organised at Police DAV Public School. An eminent personality of Arya Samaj Raju Vigyani enlightened the teachers with his thought provoking words. The event coincided with the celebration of Hindi Diwas and observance of ‘’’’Veda Prachar Week’’’’, as per the instructions of Arya Pradeshik Pratinidhi Upsabha, Punjab. Raju Vigyani explained the meaning of Vedas and the five characteristics of a knowledgeable person. On the occasion, the music department presented songs drenched in spirituality. Manisha acquainted the audience about the importance of celebrating Hindi Diwas and significance of the national language. Similar thoughts were expressed through the medium of poetry by Chandrabhan Dutt, Ritu Monga and Ashima. The stage was coordinated by Amit Sohal. Principal Rashmi Vij expressed her gratitude to Raju Vigyani for sharing the nuggets of wisdom.

Innocent Hearts School

National Hindi Day was celebrated with great pomp in Innokids of Innocent Hearts School. On the occasion, the little children of Innokids recited poems in Hindi under the theme ‘’’’Aao gungunaain’’’’ and the scouts and guides highlighted the importance of the official language Hindi through poetry recitation. The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education also celebrated Hindi Diwas with great pride and dignity with a message that ‘’’’Hindi language is the backbone of our nation and the soul of our Indian cultural heritage.’’’’ Highlighting the history and importance of Hindi language, a display board decoration competition was organised in schools during their teaching practice, in which students wrote self-composed poems, historical events, stories, quotes and creative cartoon scripts in Hindi. Principal Arjinder Singh appreciated the performances of the students.

Semester result

The students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts have established their dominance by securing eight out of the top 10 positions in the eighth semester of B-Design examinations conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. Their exceptional performance has not only brought honour to the college but also to their parents. Danish Jain claimed the first position with an impressive score of 4144 out of 4400, followed by Bhanvi Sharma with 4116 points, Akshita Jain with 4063, and Anshika Paul with 4062 points securing the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. Khushi’’’’s outstanding score of 4039 placed her sixth, Sirjan Kathuria secured seventh with 4020 points, Avneet Kaur claimed the ninth position with 4015 points, and Kavya Singla secured the 10th position with 3999 points. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue their hard work.

Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

A workshop on financial literacy and the use of digital tools was organised by Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. It was an initiative by CBSE to sensitise teachers on the ‘’’’Basics of Financial Literacy and the use of Digital Tools’’’’ that are relevant in the current scenario. The resource person for the workshop was Luv Luthra, a prolific chartered accountant and certified anti-money laundering expert. A total of 120 teachers attended the workshop. The aim of the workshop was to make teachers aware of various ways of saving one’’’’s earning, planning one’’’’s finance at different stages of life as well as benefits of investing in life insurance and health policies The resource person also enunciated through varied examples from daily life, the concepts like overnight funds, liquid funds, ultra-short duration funds, money market funds and low duration funds.

Guru Nanak Dev University College

Sukhchain Singh, a VIth semester student of B Voc, Department of Journalism and Mass communication, Guru Nanak Dev University College, Jalandhar, brought laurels to the institution by securing first position in the recently declared results of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. He grabbed this position with 1749 marks out of 2400 with 72.79 percentage. College OSD Kamlesh Singh Duggal congratulated Sukhchain for his outstanding achievement and wished him for better future.