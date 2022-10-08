Shiv Jyoti student wins boxing gold

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Shiv Jyoti Public School students brought laurels to the institution in the Boxing event at the ‘Punjab Khed Mela at Sports College, Jalandhar. In the Under-17 category, Dipansh of Class VIII won gold medal in 63-66 kg category. Krishna Jyoti (Chairperson),Dr. Vidur Jyoti (Chairman Trust) and Dr. Suvikram Jyoti (Manager,Managing Committee and General secretary Trust Principal Parveen Saili applauded him for his amazing efforts & hard work and congratulated his parents Nirmaljit Singh.

Cybercrime workshop at ivy school

The Ivy World School, Jalandhar, organised a one-day workshop for students, parents and teachers on “Cyber Crime Awareness” on 6th October, 2022 under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society. Cybercrime has grown exponentially and therefore, the workshop aimed at guiding the students to use technology in a constructive way and report any crime or fraudulent activities to the authority. Guest Dr Rakshit Tandon, a cybercrime expert, addressed the gathering and stressed on various aspects of cybercrime and suggested measures to avoid becoming a victim of a cyber fraud. Principal S. Chauhan acknowledged the importance of awareness about the cybercrime. The Vasal Education Society President K K Vasal, Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, Vice President Ena Vasal, CEO Raghav Vasal and Director Aditi Vasal highlighted the threats of cybercrime.

KMV holds ANUBHOOTI workshop

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised ANUBHOOTI workshop for students studying sciences. The workshop was organised by Department of Physics in collaboration with KMV IIC. Under this program, science students were given a platform to present their concept based innovative experiments and projects. Innovation Hub Chief Mentor Vishal Sharma, Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala attended the event as guest of honour. The students showcased their projects — air cooler, laser show, matchbox microphone, rocket water bottle, etc. The students also showcased touch-less hand sanitising machine and designed a bluetooth controlled car which could be operated through a mobile phone. Further, a prototype of touch-less switches and attendance system was developed. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated students for taking such innovative initiatives.

SD students top GNDU examination

Swati Sharma of SD College, Jalandhar, bagged first position in GNDU examination by scoring 604 out of 750 marks in B Com Financial Services Semester IV. Mousum Kumari made it to second position with 597/700 marks. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Principal Pooja Prashar and other members of the managing committee congratulated students for acing the examination .

Apeejay welcomes roller skaters

Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, accorded a grand welcome to the ‘Incredible India Roller Skating’ expedition that travelled from Lal Bagh, Kashmir, halting for a brief stop at Apeejay School campus in the evening today. The expedition has been organised by Rakesh Dogra Skating School of Varanasi Roller Sports Association. The skaters will roller-skate through a stretch of 5,000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari from 27 Sept till 25 Dec. The group comprising of 20 members, out of which, 8 were girls, was led by Soni Chaurasiya, a popular Kathak artist, also the guiness record holder for an uninterrupted dance performance for 126 hours and 5 minutes. Principal Girish Kumar congratulated the skaters for their expedition.