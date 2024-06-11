Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 10

Responding to the terror attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, where a bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori was targeted by terrorists just before the swearing-in of the newly formed NDA government at the Centre, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) state press secretary Kamal Saroj and Youth Sena state vice-president Baljit Singh Bhullarai expressed their concerns today. They stated that continuing terrorist activities in Kashmir are worrying.

Kamal Saroj pointed out that during his previous tenure, PM Modi repeatedly claimed that the culture of ballots (votes) had replaced bullets (guns) in the Kashmir Valley. However, the attack in Reasi, where terrorists opened fire on the bus, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge and resulting in the death of 10 people and injuring around three dozen others, starkly contradicts PM Modi’s claims.

The Shiv Sena warned that if the issue is not taken seriously, the unity and integrity of the country could be at risk.

‘Impossible to end terrorism without reclaiming PoK’

All India Hindu Suraksha Samiti state president Deepak Bhardwaj has expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack.

In a conversation here on Monday, Bhardwaj said eradicating terrorists from the Kashmir valley is impossible until Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is integrated into India. He said terrorists, wreaking havoc on Indian Kashmir, are being trained in camps located in PoK, from where they are launched into India.

Bhardwaj said the Modi government had taken stringent measures in the past such as surgical strikes and air-strikes to retaliate against such acts.

However, he believes these measures alone will not resolve the issue. Just before the Modi government’s third swearing-in ceremony, the terrorist attack in Reasi has once again made it clear that the stance of the Pakistani military towards India remains unchanged. Therefore, the security committee has demanded that the NDA government should implement the declaration made by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and start working on a strategy to include PoK into India.

