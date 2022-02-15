Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Phagwara, February 14
The police will divert traffic on National Highways passing through the city tomorrow keeping in view the scheduled ‘shobha yatra’, which will be taken out to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravi Dass.
Harinderpal Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Phagwara, said all traffic heading from Jalandhar to Ludhiana would ply through Mehtan Chowk, Mehli, Banga Road, Basra Palace, Khottrra, Onkar Nagar and Chachoki, Goraya onwards to the highways on Tuesday from afternoon.
Light traffic on Hoshiarpur, Phagwara and Ludhiana route would be diverted from Bhularai Chowk, Mehli, Banga, Nawanshahr, Rahon, Phillaur and Ludhiana, the SP said. Light traffic heading from Ludhiana to Jalandhar would be diverted from Chachoki, Kherra,Gobindpura, Kot Rani, Dhyan Singh Colony, Hadiabad and Zandiala Manzki. Aman Kumar, SHO (Traffic), said all buses heading to various cities would also be diverted through different routes.
