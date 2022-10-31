Shop gutted in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Garhdiwala, October 30

A hardware and paint shop located on the main road of the town got burnt to ashes due to a sudden fire that broke out last late night.

The blaze destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

As soon as the information about the fire incident was received, the police party reached and the fire brigade reached the site. Firemen had to struggle hard to bring the fire under control. By the time, the fire could be extinguished, the goods lying in the shop were turned to ashes. SHO Satwinder Singh Dhaliwal said investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause for fire.