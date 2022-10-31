Shop gutted in Hoshiarpur

Garhdiwala, October 30
A hardware and paint shop located on the main road of the town got burnt to ashes due to a sudden fire that broke out last late night.
The blaze destroyed goods worth lakhs of rupees. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.
As soon as the information about the fire incident was received, the police party reached and the fire brigade reached the site. Firemen had to struggle hard to bring the fire under control. By the time, the fire could be extinguished, the goods lying in the shop were turned to ashes. SHO Satwinder Singh Dhaliwal said investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause for fire.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities
3,000 youngsters handed over job letters