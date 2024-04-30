Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Shahkot/Jalandhar, April 29

Restaurants, sweet shops, bakeries and other food and beverage shops falling in Shahkot Vidhan Sabha constituency have joined hands with the district administration in the voter awareness campaign to ensure maximum voter participation during the polls.

The owners of these restaurants, sweet shops, bakeries and other eateries of Halqa Shahkot have voluntarily offered 5 to 25 per cent discount for those voting on June 1.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal thanked the owners of these outlets for joining the campaign and said that the initiative will help in ensuring the active participation of voters, especially young voters in the elections.

He also said in order to achieve the target of more than 70 per cent voting in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, the district administration is making large-scale efforts to motivate voters to exercise their franchise. He also appealed to the people to cast their vote judiciously without any fear on the day of polling.

After voting, voters can get the discount on food items purchased from selected restaurants, sweet shops, bakeries and other eateries in Halqa Shahkot by showing the ink mark on their finger.

Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), Shahkot, Rishabh Bansal said that various eateries in the block such as Dominic Pizza, Pizza 360, Hawker Pizza, Babbu Fast Food, Jain Fast Food, Anmol Bakery, Gagan Bakery, Bikaner Bakery, Nikka Chicken Corner, Paul Chicken Corner, NFC, Manga Chicken Corner, Manjanu, Meshi Da Dhaba, and in block Lohian Khas, My Cafe, Pizza 360, Hawker Pizza, Usha Bakery, Pratap Bakery, Sunrise Sweet Shop, Gyan Sweet Shop, Sachdeva Fast Food, Dhanju Sweet Shop, New Chandi Sweet Shop have announced to give discount for two days, June 1 and 2.

Likewise, in block Mehatpur, shops including Aneja Sweet Shop, Sood Sweet Shop, Lohi Sweet Shop, JK Sweet Shop, Swarn Spicy Hot, Verma Food, Dominic Pizza, Pizza6 360, Hot and Crusty will give the benefit of the discount on June 1.

Apart from this, it was also decided to give a discount of 5 to 10 per cent on the purchase of goods on June 1 and 2 at cosmetic shops to voters.

