Short sagas of Partition compiled in a book

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 4

A book based on short stories of Partition time titled ‘Sanjhan Aar-Paar Diyan’ was released at Vajra Environmental Park, Jalandhar Cantonment, on Friday.

The book has been written by HS Brar, president, Sain Mian Mir, International Committee, Amritsar, and translated into English by Col Kuldip Dosanjh (retd) from Jalandhar. Maj Gen Manjit Singh (retd), Air Commodre SS Kaushik (retd) and Maj Gen JDS Bedi (retd) were present on the occasion.

Sharing the details, Colonel Dosanjh said: “The short stories in the book speak of the tragic ethos of India’s division during 1947. Most of the veterans around 75 years of age feel related to the content and are nostalgic of their childhood years. Each one has a story to tell. Each story brings tears in the eyes even today.

He added: “Some of the stories like ‘Amulet of Gold’, ‘...Ve are you Baitu’, ‘Emotions are wordless’ by Dr SS Chinna’, ‘Shingreewala’ by Sanwal Dhami and ‘Tragedy of Rani’s Life’ by Dr Masud Ahmed Chaudhary from Lahore are really touching. These are true stories and urge the two sides to be together once again or at least let the separated friends meet each other even after 75 years of Partition.”