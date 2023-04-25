Shot in the arm for AAP as Cong's Raipur, BJP's Kaler join party

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

Senior Congress leader and Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC) member Paramjit Singh Raipur, along with other prominent people, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chandigarh today. Leather businessman, social activist and BJP leader Steven Kaler also joined AAP in the presence of party state president and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Raipur, who is also a former chairman of Jalandhar Nagar Reform Trust, said he was impressed by the people-friendly policies of the Mann government, including the all-round development of Punjab, initiatives for brotherhood, education, health and administrative reforms. Similarly, Kaler also said AAP was the only party which was working sincerely for the future of every citizen of Punjab without any discrimination. This is the reason that they had decided to be a part of the AAP family to make Punjab ‘Rangla’ again.

Kaler comes from a noted Dalit family of Jalandhar. His grandfather Seth Kishandas was the person who invited and hosted the creator of the constitution Dr BR Ambedkar in Punjab. Kaler’s father was also a prominent leather merchant. While Kaler quit the saffron party to join the AAP, his brother, senior BJP leader Avinash Chander is still with the BJP. Kaler is also the president of ‘Sri Guru Ravidas Mandir Memorial Trust’ Bootamandi.

On becoming a part of AAP in Chandigarh, Raipur and Kaler said they would do their best to support and make AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku victorious in the byelection. Senior leaders of AAP Jagrup Singh Sekhwan, Jagbir Singh Brar and other party office-bearers were also present on the occasion.