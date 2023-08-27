Shourya, Myrah walk away with U-11 titles

Jalandhar, August 26
Several players entered the next round on the third day of the Jalandhar District Badminton Championship-2023, being played at Raizada Hansraj Stadium here.
In the men’s semi-final matches played today, Madhav Kanojia defeated Anish Bhardwaj 21-9 and 22-20, Divyam Sachdeva beat Ashu Kumar 21-8, 21-10. In women’s semi-final, Manya Ralhan beat Samridhi Chopra 21-11, 21-10. Samridhi defeated Liza Taank 21-17, 21-16. The winners will clash in the finals to be held on Sunday.
Results: Under-11 boys singles final: Shourya Partap Singh defeated Manveer Singh Chawla 21-12, 21-10. In the girls’ category, Myrah Chopra defeated Einaaz Jain 21-11, 21-10.
Zorawar Singh and Aarav Dogra will vie in the finals tomorrow in the under-13 boys’ singles. Likewise, Inayat Gulati and Saanvi Ralhan will contest finals in the same age category. While Inayat defeated Shivali Sharma 21-14, 21-18, Saanvi Ralhan beat Mansirat Kaur 17-21, 21-11 21-14 in the semi-finals held today.
In boys’ under-15 doubles semi-finals, Geetansh Sharma defeated Prathamnoor Singh Dhami 21-15, 21-18. Viren Seth defeated Manthan Dogra 21-10, 21-12. In girls’ singles, Unati defeated Akshita Sharma 21-6, 21-16, Inayat Gulati defeated Saanvi Ralhan 21-19, 21-6 .
A match to watch today was the boys’ doubles in under-17 category. In the semi-finals played today, Abhishek Bhandari and Achyut Sharma defeated Sparsh Saini and Vinayak Srikant 21-15 in the first set. They led in the second set too but the fight continued till 29-27.
In under-19 girls’ singles, star player Manya Ralhan defeated Samridhi Chopra 21-2 and 21-8. One of the most awaited matches tomorrow will be for the women’s singles title between Manya Ralhan and Samridhi. Manya is already a three-time winner of the title. But in the recent state-level matches, Samridhi, who is under-17 player, had beaten her. The tournament is being supervised by honorary secretary of District Badminton Association and former national player Ritin Khanna.
