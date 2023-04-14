Shrivelled grain beyond prescribed limit in mandis

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, April 13
Effects of the erratic weather conditions are starting to show in the harvested crop in Jalandhar. Shriveled grains and a loss of lustre has been noticed in the crop that is arriving in the mandis, said an official from the District Food and Supply Department.
As per the official record, until now, an arrival of 979.5 MT has been recorded out of which 285 MT has been procured. The crop has arrived in 12 mandis and the procurement has started in four of them. There is a target of purchase of 5,32,000-MT crop.
As per the information, Shahkot is the worst affected area. “Samples are being taken and 50 per cent of the crop has suffered damaged,” said an official.
They said the shriveled grain was also more than the prescribed limit of 6 per cent and lustre loss is more than 10 per cent. “There should not be lustre loss. This is problematic,” an official stated. The Tribune had highlighted on Wednesday that there was very little arrival of the crop. Last year, the procurement was started from April 7.
Hartej Singh, a farmer from Uggi village, said he had also suffered a loss. District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Narinder Singh said the FCI teams were taking samples of the crops and analysing the data properly.
While attending the Kisan Mela on Wednesday in Nawanshahr district, MLA Balachaur Santosh Kataria said that the state government was prompt to help the farmers in distress.
Remove crops near transformers: DC
Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Thursday appealed to farmers to remove wheat crops around power transformers on priority so that incidents of fire could be prevented
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...