Shun stubble-burning, NGO exhorts farmers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 20

EduYouth Foundation, a city-based NGO, in collaboration with the Department of Cooperation, Punjab, and the Agriculture Department organised an awareness programme on stubble burning at Nussi village in Jalandhar on Tuesday. A large number of farmers from nearby villages and Jalandhar participated in the programme.

On the sidelines of the event, a plantation drive and book donation drive were also conducted. More than 200 saplings were planted and distributed among local residents. Study material, including notebooks, pencils, sharpeners, erasers and scales along with refreshments were distributed among 100 students.

Foundation president Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh said: “Stubble burning is a serious issue, which must be curbed at all costs. The state government should provide proper facilities and subsidies to farmers so that they don’t opt for stubble burning”. He said farmers were made aware about the effects of stubble burning on health and environment and how it affected the soil fertility adversely.

“Furthermore, considering current weather conditions in Punjab, residents and children were told to plant more and more trees in their homes and surroundings for a better future”, he added.

Dinkar Dogra, an inspector in the Department of Cooperation, said they were planning to organise more such awareness programmes in Jalandhar and surrounding areas.

#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning