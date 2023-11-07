Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 6

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today called upon farmers to shun stubble burning to save natural resources as it emits toxic pollutants in the atmosphere.

Addressing the farmers at an awareness camp at Rurka Kalan village, Sarangal said: “Farmers of Punjab always lead the nation in bumper crop production to make it self-reliant in food grains. In the field of environment protection, our farmers must rise to the occasion by not burning the stubble in fields”.

He said: “Stubble burning can be effectively curtailed with collective efforts. The farmers must adopt in-situ and ex-situ management measures wholeheartedly to manage the stubble. If we want to give a healthy environment to the coming generations, we have to end this ill- practice”.

The Deputy Commissioner also lauded the efforts of several progressive farmers who were making immense contributions towards environment protection and water conservation through advanced farming practices. He appealed to all the farming community to come forward and adopt these methods. He also assured support to the farmers in this noble cause.

All three ADCs have been deputed as nodal officers to check stubble burning cases in Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot. SDMs, officials from the PPCB, Agricultural and Revenue Departments have been deputed on duties to keep an eye on stubble burning cases.

The Deputy Commissioner later went to the fields where ex-situ management method was being adopted by farmers and appreciated them.

City continues to grapple with ‘poor air’

The air quality in Jalandhar continues to worsen with each passing day. The city has been persistently registering “poor to severe” air quality level throughout the month of November. The maximum AQI in the city on Monday was recorded at 341, while the average AQI remained at 241. The maximum AQI was recorded at 335, while the average AQI remained at 253 on Sunday. The maximum AQI remained at 341 and the average AQI was 291 November 4. On November 3, the maximum AQI was 359, while the average AQI remained at 273.

