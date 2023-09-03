Shuttler PV Sindhu draws crowd at sports market

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

Local badminton lovers turned up in large numbers at the sports market of the city to have a glimpse of two-time Olympics medal winner PV Sindhu here this evening.

The event was a meet and greet session at the opening of a new showroom of Li-Ning, a sports goods manufacturing company with which she has a sponsorship deal. She was received by company staff Rishabh Kohli and Sumit Sharma, Jalandhar West MLA Sushil Rinku, District Badminton Association honorary secretary Ritin Khanna and Hockey Punjab president and industrialist Nitin Kohli.

In the showroom, Sindhu was urged to give her hand impression in the epoxy gel bucket to which she agreed. There was much excitement among the kids as she held the racquet and chose to play in a small court readied within the showroom. The badminton playing children took turns to rally with her.

The next exciting moment came when the 28-year-old badminton star personally signed some T-shirts of the company and handed them over to some of the children who had come to attend the event. PV Sindhu had first won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics and then again bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

