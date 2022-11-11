Siblings critically hurt in scooter-van collision

Garhshankar, November 10
A man and his sister were seriously injured when a pickup vehicle hit their scooter at Boda village on Anandpur Sahib Road here today. According to the information, at around 11.30 in the morning, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Katwara village, Balachaur tehsil, was going to Pojewal from Garhshankar with his sister Kamaljit Kaur on their scooter.
After crossing Government Senior Secondary School, Boda, a Mahindra pickup coming from the opposite side hit their scooter in which Sarabjit Singh suffered serious leg injury and his sister Kamaljit Kaur head injury. Both the injured were admitted to the Garhshankar Civil Hospital by teachers of Government Senior Secondary School, Boda.
The persons in the pickup van belonged to an old-age home near Patiala and were going to Garhshankar for collecting grains and clothes from nearby villages. The Garhshankar police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal