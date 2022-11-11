Siblings critically hurt in scooter-van collision

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, November 10

A man and his sister were seriously injured when a pickup vehicle hit their scooter at Boda village on Anandpur Sahib Road here today. According to the information, at around 11.30 in the morning, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Katwara village, Balachaur tehsil, was going to Pojewal from Garhshankar with his sister Kamaljit Kaur on their scooter.

After crossing Government Senior Secondary School, Boda, a Mahindra pickup coming from the opposite side hit their scooter in which Sarabjit Singh suffered serious leg injury and his sister Kamaljit Kaur head injury. Both the injured were admitted to the Garhshankar Civil Hospital by teachers of Government Senior Secondary School, Boda.

The persons in the pickup van belonged to an old-age home near Patiala and were going to Garhshankar for collecting grains and clothes from nearby villages. The Garhshankar police are investigating the cause of the accident.