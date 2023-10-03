Siblings die of snakebite

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A pall of gloom descended over Kultham village after a 10-year-old boy Dilabar and his six-year-old sister Shyira died of snakebite last night. Sadiq Mohammad, father of the siblings, said he was with his wife who was admitted to Dosanjh-Kalan hospital. The snake bit them while they were sleeping on a bed at their residence. Sadiq said he took his children to several hospitals, but no doctor was available there. When he went to the Civil Hospital here, the doctor on emergency duty declared both children dead on arrival.

No travel vouchers for Home Guards

Phagwara: The Punjab Home Guards Department has not issued vouchers to its volunteers for free travel in Roadways buses even more than 13 years after the government took the decision. In a meeting of ministers in December 2011, the state government approved recommendations of the cabinet committee to offer free bus travel facilities to Home Guard volunteers in Roadways buses. The volunteers said they were yet to receive vouchers. Sources in the Director General's Office (Home Guards) said the Finance Department had refused to issue a requisite notification in this regard.

997 donate blood at camp

Phagwara: A total of 997 persons donated blood at a mega camp organised by Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club here. Club president Vikram Gupta, general secretary Vitin Puri, PRO Neeraj Bakshi and vice-president Harjinder Gogna thanked the donors for their contribution. Union Minister of State Som Parkash was the chief guest, while Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former minister Joginder Singh Maan, Lovely Group chairman Romesh Mittal, St Soldier Group chairman Anil Chopra, ADCs Amit Kumar Panchal and Jyoti Bala and SDO Pardeep Chottani were special guests at the function.

