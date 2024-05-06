Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, May 5

A brother-sister duo was killed while three others suffered injuries in a road accident that took place on the Mukerian-Hajipur road here this evening.

Owing to their critical condition, the injured persons have been referred to the DMC, Ludhiana.

According to information, Jais Mahant, a resident of Mukerian, along with his family members, was going to pay obeisance at a religious place in the evening in his car. When they reached near Maharana Pratap Bhawan on the Mukerian-Hajipur road, the car lost balance and hit a tree on the roadside.

As a result, Jais Mahant (45) and his elder sister Supriya Walia, a resident of Mukerian, died on the spot. Jais Mahant’s mother, aunt and niece, who were travelling in the car, suffered serious injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital with the help of nearby people. After administering first aid, the victims were referred to the DMC, Ludhiana, owing to their critical condition. The police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.