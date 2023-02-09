Siddharth Miglani scores 99.9 percentile in JEE Main

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 8

Students of local schools have performed well in the JEE Main examination, the result of which was yesterday.

Siddharth Miglani, a student of St Soldier Group of Institutions, scored 99.9 percentile. Nyesha Uppal scored 99.52 percentile

Three students from Swami Sant Dass Public School, Amritpal Singh, Dhruv Aggarwal and Parmod scored 99.92, 99.35, 98.03 percentile, respectively.

Students of Sanskriti KMV School performed well, too. Dhruv Malhotra scored 99.4 percentile, Manav Arora 97.1 and Sukriti Bhandari 96.83.