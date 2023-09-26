Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 25

A day after the roof of the verandah collapsed at Government Primary School, Sidhupur, the building has been declared unsafe.

The incident took place on Saturday. Fortunately, no staff or students were present as the school had got over when the incident took place.

No compromise with students’ safety 'Students were made to sit in the panchayat ghar on Monday. We will now hold the classes in the panchayat ghar. We cannot compromise with the students’ safety.' Amandeep Kaur, in-charge Government Primary School, Sidhupur

A team of the Education Department visited the school today and checked the building. An engineer from the department who looks after civil works of the school was also present.

A proposal has been sent to the higher authorities to declare the school unsafe. According to information, the school building developed some cracks after the floods hit the Lohian block. As a result, the roof collapsed. There are three rooms in the school. Still, students were made to sit outside because of the poor condition of the classrooms. There are around 25 students in this single-teacher school.

School in-charge Amandeep Kaur said students were made to sit in the panchayat ghar today. “We will now hold the classes in the panchayat ghar. We cannot compromise with the students’ safety,” she said.

After floods, cracks have developed in rooms and washrooms of several other schools. In some schools, there are no boundary walls.

The condition of Government Primary School, Mundi Shehrian, and Government Primary School, Mundi Cholian, is also poor. The schools remained under water for more than two months. When The Tribune team visited these schools, the building was found to be in a poor state.