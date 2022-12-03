Sikh bodies meet, discuss burning issues

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 2

A manthan meeting of various Panthic organisations was held at Rampur Khera gurdwara recently, to make a common front regarding sectarian (Panthic) unity and religious issues. In this two-day event, a large number of organisations of Sikhs, saints and other struggling organisations participated. It was decided in the meeting that Bhai Baldev Singh Wadala will start a big morcha in Chandigarh on January 7.

In the meeting, the speakers called upon the Centre and the state government to perform their duties responsibly. The leaders contended that the philosophy of Guru Granth Sahib and sectarian unity is a threat to the politics of “loot and communalism”.

The government has been asked to take a decision this month on issues, such as sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, political Sikh prisoners who are still languishing behind the bars after serving their full time in prison, and the officers and political leaders involved in the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan shooting incidents. They also raised the issue of the 328 missing swaroops.