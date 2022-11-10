Singer Asees Kaur sets stage on fire at Lovely Professional University

Phagwara, November 9
Asees Kaur, a Bollywood singer, enthralled students at Lovely Professional University with her performance at the opening of LPU’s nine-day mega annual event, ‘Magnitude-2022’.
Much popular among young generation, Asees Kaur delivered a scintillating performance of her award-winning songs like Raataan Lambiyan, Ve Maahi, Lakeeran, Malang, among others, wowing the students. Asees was also accompanied by other musicians and artistes.
On this occasion, LPU vice president Aman Mittal noted, “Asees Kaur has indeed created a positive atmosphere for our students.” Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal also graced the occasion.
