Singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Jalandhar, September 20

Punjabi singer Master Saleem has been booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’. A case under Section 295-A of the IPC was registered against him at the Goraya police station here today.

Rajinder Kumar Billa (60), senior vice-president of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Punjab, lodged a complaint in this regard. Rajinder Kumar is a resident of Mansoorpur village in Goraya.

The complaint states: “We saw a video of singer Master Saleem on the social media in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Mata Chintpurni Darbar. It has hurt our religious sentiments and he has tried to disturb communal harmony.”

Complaints were also filed against the singer in Himachal Pradesh, Patiala, among other places. Before the complaint at the Goraya police station, a complaint was also made to the Jalandhar Cantt police.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) also held a press conference on the issue today demanding the arrest of the singer who has belted out numbers such as “dhol jageero da”, “maa da ladla”, “zor ka jhatka” among others. Also known for his devotional songs and jagrata outings, Master Saleem has a slew of chart-topping devotional hits such “Jai Kali”, “Teri Jai ho Ganesh”, among others.

Notably, amidst the controversy raging since long, Master Saleem had visited Mata Chintpurni shrine in the first week of September, to tender an apology for his statements and pay obeisance at the shrine. He also tendered an apology on the issue at a temple and also took to the social media to apologise to those whose sentiments have been hurt.

Surinder Kumar, SHO of the Goraya police station, said: “The FIR has been lodged on the complaint stating that the singer hurt religious sentiments. The place or time at which the statement has been made is not listed in the complaint. Further action is being taken as per law.”

