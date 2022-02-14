Singer Feroz Khan urges people to vote

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 13

Renowned Punjabi Singer Feroz Khan on Sunday urged people to vote on February 20 in record numbers.

In a video message to the people of Nawanshahr, Khan shared the importance of voting in the elections. He said it was the moral duty of all citizens of Punjab to actively participate in the voting on February 20 and ensure that the aspirations of our forefathers of the Indian freedom struggle were fulfilled.

The singer added that it was the need of the hour to awake people, especially youngsters, about their democratic rights. Khan also appreciated the efforts made by the district administration, led by the Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, to sensitise people on issue of voting rights.