SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Nine days after a Kapurthala resident, Ravi Gill, was reportedly torched by people who allegedly forced his wife into prostitution, the deceased’s family sought security maintaining that they were under immense pressure till all accused were put behind bars. Meanwhile, the police said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case and it was conducting a thorough probe.

Wife of Ravi Gill, while speaking to The Tribune, alleged: “Powerful people are behind my husband’s murder. I live with my children and I’m under immense pressure. I fear for my life. We demand that the rest of the accused be put behind bars. The police should also put on public record, the recovery of the car and the can used for pouring oil over my husband, which have been recovered by them and are prime evidence in the case.”

“The police had been ordered to provide security to me and a PCR team visits the place for five minutes in daytime but there is no permanent deputation of officials,” she said.

She also alleged that gullible girls were being forced into prostitution by the gang of the accused.

Ravi Gill was set on fire at the Kapurthala City police station on April 14 (as per the FIR), while he was trying to escape from some people chasing him. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children aged 6 months and two years.

An FIR had been registered under Sections 302, 307-B, 120 and 34 of the IPC against 10 persons - Ranjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Soma, Manpreet, Raman, Narinder Singh Mansoo MC, Jassa, Jatinder Shera, Sukkha and Manoj Nahar. Of these, the Kapurthala police had arrested Manjit Kaur, Ranjit Kaur, alias Renu, Jatinder Shera and Sukha. The rest of them are still at large.

Kapurthala SSP Rajbachan Singh Sandhu, who took charge today itself, said: “A fair investigation in the case is being conducted. It is diffcult to put a timeline on when the SIT’s report will come. But further inevstiagtion is on in the case and whoever is found guilty will be nabbed.”

The SSP also said the police will look into the matter of provision of security to the family.

While the CJM court had already ordered police surevillance for the family, after the family’s repeated pleas, a PCR team had been deputed for surveillance at the home of Ravi’s wife’s.

After an application was moved by the applicant, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kapurthala had ordered the protection of the applicant (victim’s wife) by the Kapurthala police. The CJM’s order, issued on March 22, stated: “To avoid any untoward incident, endangering the life of the applicant and her family, as apprehended in the application, the SHO, Kapurthala City, is directed to keep surveillance of the residential address mentioned in this application by deputing police official till the next date, i.e. March 29, 2022.” As per the family’s advocate, the date for police surveillance had been further extended to April 27 in subsequent proceedings of the CJM court.