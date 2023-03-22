Situation peaceful in city: Police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

Following the directions of the Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the city police and paramilitary forces under the supervision of DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja conducted a flag march across the city on Tuesday for the third day in a row.

The flag march started from PNB Chowk and parade through Jyoti Chowk, Jail Chowk and other areas, before culminating at Patel Chowk. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-2 Aditya, ACPs Damanbir Singh, Nirmal Singh, Babandeep Singh, Harinder Singh Gill and Commandant and Deputy Commandant of the Rapid Action Force and other police officers of the Commissionerate were present.

Talking to the media, DCP Teja said the police had been conducting flag marches regularly in the city to give out a message that the law and order was under control and there was no need to panic.

“The atmosphere across the city is peaceful, and nobody will be allowed to take law in their hands. If anyone found disturbing the peace and harmony, he/she would not be spared,” he added.

He also appealed to the residents not to believe in rumours and they must immediately inform the police control about rumour-mongers and bad elements . “A large police force has been deployed across the city at various chowks and entry and exit points. The checking of suspicious persons and vehicles was being done to ensure safety of the residents,” he added.