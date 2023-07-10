Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 9

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh said the situation was under control across the district and administration had made adequate arrangements to deal with any adverse situation, if arises.

While reviewing flood-protection arrangements in the Sultanpur Lodhi area here today, the Deputy Commissioner said people should not panic as the district administration was fully geared up to deal with any urgency, besides providing immediate relief to people, if required.

He also asked the SDMs to personally monitor the situation under their jurisdiction regularly so that flood action plan could be implemented in case of any necessity.

Captain Karnail Singh also asked officials/employees not to leave their stations without prior approval.

He said the district administration was in regular touch with BBMB officials to keep a check on the release of water from dams in the Beas and Satluj.

Govt capable of dealing with every situation: AAP leader

Phagwara: Flood threat looms large over several villages due to heavy rains during in the past two days in Phagwara. If the rain doesn’t stop, possibility of damage to farms and villages situated around the canals cannot be ruled out. Joginder Singh Mann, in-charge of AAP’s constituency, Phagwara, visited Nasirabad and Sahni villages of the Phagwara sub-division and took stock of the situation on Sunday. After taking stock of the situation, besides giving necessary instructions to the villagers, Mann said the administration and the government were keeping a close watch on the situation. No laxity will be allowed in dealing with any emergency. Mann assured the villagers that the state government was capable of dealing with every situation. If any situation of natural calamity arises, the damage caused will be compensated by the government.