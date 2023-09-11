Six booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 10

The Shahkot police have booked six persons on the charge of assaulting a villager in front of the Community Health Centre, Shahkot.

Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspects had been identified as Satnam, a resident of Kania Kalan village, Mukhtiar Singh, Prem Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh all residents of Raje Wal village.

Gurmej Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that while he was entering the CHC on August 11, the suspects attacked him with bricks. He suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 323, 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 109 (punishment of abetment, if the act abetted, is committed in consequence) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of the common object) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

